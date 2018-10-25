County GOP chair says bombs meant to distract voters

KINGMAN – It’s been a battle between the red and the blue recently, especially since midterm elections are 11 days away.

Across the country various Democrats such as the Obamas, Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, CNN and even Hollywood actor Robert De Niro had pipe bombs addressed to them.

Laurence Schiff, the chairman of the Mohave County Republican Central Committee, expressed his thoughts on the situation.

Schiff said he is extremely suspicious and said the bombs were meant to distract or discourage Republicans from voting.

“I don’t know who did it, but I know for certain it had nothing to do with an elected official,” he said.

Some of the reactions he’s heard from those around him have been similar.

“We believe this was done to undermine Republicans and to ‘blame Trump,’” Schiff said. “While all the violence is perpetrated by Democrats against Republicans.”

When asked if this could happen in Kingman, Schiff said yes, but the chances are remote.

The Daily Miner reached out to Susie Gestrine, District 1 chair of the Mohave County Democratic Central Committee, but she didn’t respond by deadline.