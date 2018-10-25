Letter | Vote the tax away

The upcoming Nov. 6 election that includes the City of Kingman Proposition 413, where the community gets to vote if they want to keep a tax increase or not is quite simple.

Vote “yes” on Prop 413 and the tax increase goes away, and we all save money on our purchases.

Vote “no” and the City keeps our money and builds a bridge over Interstate 40 to make a Las Vegas developer richer. It’s your choice. There really is nothing to debate.

The 25 businesses in Kingman that paid and worked to allow you the opportunity to have your voice heard are the heroes of our community and are true patriots, not the rude bombastic and irreverent City Councilman who has fought to keep you from having a vote on this issue. Those businesses employ thousands of local people and contribute to our sustainable growth.

When Doug Angle is insulted by this City Councilman, it is the lowest anyone can go, as Angle lives with more honor than most anyone can imagine and cares more about our community through his continuous contributions to us.

Jack Ehrhardt

Kingman resident