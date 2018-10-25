Mohave County's Most Wanted | October 24, 2018

As of October 24, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Blevins, Alissa Ann

DOB: 11/07/198

White

Female

5 feet 5 inches

155 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Red

Offense: Aggravated Assault – Peace Officer, Class 6 Felony

DOW: 10/17/2018

Maras, Brandi Mae

DOB: 12/28/1977

White

Female

5-8

140 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 10/10/2018

Ryan, Kyle Gene

DOB: 07/10/1984

White

Male

5-6

156 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Offense: Crim Tresp 1st Deg – Rsid/Yard, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 10/16/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Floyd Jr., Eric Joseph

Offense: Traffick Stolen Prop 2nd Deg, Class 6 Undesignated;

Unlaw Use of Means of Transp, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 09/10/2018

DOC: 10/20/2018

Goodin, Tylor Eli

Offense: Poss Wpn By Prohib Person, Class 4 Felony; Assault – Intent/Reckless/Injure, Class 1 Misdemeanor

DOW: 04/25/2016

DOC: 10/23/2018

Himes, Christopher Cody

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony

DOW: 07/14/2016

DOC: 10/17/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department