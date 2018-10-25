Prep Football: Tigers, Bulldogs look to end their season on a high note

KINGMAN – All of the hard work and dedication comes down to one final game for the Kingman and Kingman Academy high school football teams. Neither squad wants to end its season with a loss to the other, but there can only be one winner Friday night at Southside Park.

“We have to keep them focused on winning and coming out and saying this is a Kingman team that has won some games and has some confidence,” said Academy head coach John Morgando. “They’re going to be ready to play. They can do some stuff against us and we have to be ready for that. We have to stay focused – it’s the last game of the year.”

The Tigers are the last city of Kingman team to tally a win – a 21-12 victory over Chino Valley on Sept. 28.

It has been tough sledding since then as Academy has lost five straight and the Bulldogs have struggled even more with six straight setbacks since starting the year at 3-0.

“It’s certainly a huge rivalry game,” said Kingman head coach Cam Wierson. “A lot of these kids know each other socially, which raises the stakes.”

The stakes are even higher for the seniors who will likely remember their final high school game for years to come.

However, it’s worth noting neither team is at full strength. Whether it be academic issues, injuries or other factors, the numbers are down and this will be a battle of the best conditioned.

“It’s going to be a game of will power and crisis management,” Wierson said. “Neither team can afford injury or quit at any position.”

Morgando shared the same feelings as he knows the Tigers must remain focused, execute and do their best – especially the seniors.

But the real battle on the gridiron will be between a pair of underclassmen quarterbacks in Kingman Academy sophomore Charlie Anderson and Kingman freshman Lamar Jackson. Neither player was under center for the season opener, but now are leading their respective squads.

“He has a pretty quick release, which is what I like about him,” Morgando said of Jackson. “He’s getting that ball out fast – throwing the slant and stuff like that. He has some abilities and we have to be able to counter that.”

But when asked of what will be the difference-maker Friday night, Wierson went with turnovers, tackling and the kicking game.

“Missed tackles in critical moments will be key,” Wierson said. “Both teams are struggling to punt the ball, the net-punt differential will matter a lot because it’s potentially a substantial stat.”

According to Wierson, net-punt differential is total yards punted from each team, divided by the number of times each exchanges punts.

While that could likely play a big factor, Morgando is keeping it simple.

“Coming into this one, it’s about putting two halves together and getting another region win,” Morgando said. “At least get three wins in and be there with Kingman.”