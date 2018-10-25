Prep Cross Country: Vols, Bulldogs, Tigers compete in Colorado River Regional Championship

KINGMAN – Lee Williams senior Darleen Bland is all too familiar with Lake Havasu’s Sydney Huffman. The pair have battled it out all season and that didn’t change Wednesday during the Colorado River Regional Championship at White Cliffs Middle School.

Photo Gallery Colorado River Regional Championship - Oct. 24, 2018 The Vols, Bulldogs and Tigers concluded the regular season Wednesday during the Colorado River Regional Championship at White Cliffs Middle School. Photos by Beau Bearden.

“It’s been very close,” Bland said of her and Huffman. “There are times we go back and forth – she wins some races, I win some. She is probably my main competition.”

Bland has tallied four first-place finishes this season, but couldn’t add to that number as she was second with a 21:02.36. Huffman, meanwhile, finished first at 20:48.16.

“It’s very challenging, but I’m very glad because she pushes me and I feel like we push each other,” Bland said. “But it is what it is.”

Kingman High’s Anastasia Tanner was the next local finisher in fifth (21:52.91), while the Lee Williams duo of Alize Hecker (22:34.47) and Alexis Hecker (22:37.64) finished eighth and ninth, respectively.

Kingman’s Jimena Lopez rounded out the top performers in 10th with a 23:38.45.

“This course is really good,” Tanner said. “It had a lot of moments where you have to watch yourself and actually be mentally prepared for it.”

Lee Williams’ Shayla Mayberry was next in 12th (23:16.66), followed by teammate Kylie Cantrell in 14th (23:57.13).

The Lady Bulldogs had Tatum Rader and Julia Ostberg take 16th and 17th, respectively and Kingman Academy’s Mia Martinez was 18th.

Overall Lee Williams finished second to Lake Havasu, but Bland knew the Lady Vols accomplished a lot this season.

“Our main goal was to just do our best,” Bland said. “I think our coach is very proud of us and how we’ve done. We’ve progressed over the year and as a team, we’re very close.”

The Volunteers also finished second as a team to Lake Havasu and Zach Tempert led the way in second place at 17:46.31.

“I was pushing and trying to keep up with Josh Hansen of Lake Havasu,” Tempert said. “I kept going and going, but it was too little, too late. But I’m pretty happy with how it went.”

Hansen ultimately took first at 16:57.08, while Kingman Academy’s Elijah Davis took fifth (17.56.17). Lee Williams’ Cayden Robles was eighth (18:20.95), followed by Kingman’s Christian Yazzie in ninth (18:24.31). Following the race, Yazzie was pretty sure he set a new personal record, but had higher goals for himself.

“It’s good because if I do well this race, I’m sure I’ll do better the next race since it is sectionals,” Yazzie said. “I want to try to keep PRing. I’m going to keep practicing harder and keep getting better. Next year I’m pretty sure, hopefully, our whole team can go to state.”

Lee Williams’ Cade Cantrell followed Yazzie in 11th (18:30.77), while teammate Hunter Serrano was 16th (19:30.00). Kingman had Christian Clever and Xavier Rodriguez take 18th and 19th, respectively, while teammate Reed Blake was 24th and Kingman Academy’s Ashton Gatineau was 26th.

The Vols, Bulldogs and Tigers are back in action Thursday, Nov. 1 at the Division III, Section III Sectional Tournament at Cesar Chavez Park in Laveen Village.

“We have to finish in seventh place out of 14 teams to be able to qualify for state as a team,” Tempert said. “When it’s going to come down to the line in a race like sectionals, I know everyone is going to go a little bit harder than they did today – which I have good confidence that we can make it to state.”