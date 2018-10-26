MCSO: Man tries to eat heroin, hide in couch before drug arrest

MOHAVE VALLEY – Authorities say a Mohave Valley man tried to eat 0.5 grams of heroin and hide in a couch prior to a search warrant being served at a residence early in the morning Friday, Oct. 26.

The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement team, A H.I.D.T.A initiative and ACJC supported taskforce, and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant at about 5:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of Pearl Street.

When the task force entered the residence, deputies reported locating Robert Charles Hutchings, 25, of Mohave Valley, trying to hide inside a couch. Hutchings had an outstanding arrest warrant, and MCSO reported Hutchings had fled from deputies in the past.

Hutchings was arrested for felony narcotic drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and the warrant.

Elliot Chase Froby, 35, of Las Vegas, was also arrested at the scene for an active arrest warrant.

A second search warrant was executed at about 7:45 a.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Jerome Avenue. Deputies say they seized about 4.89 ounces of heroin, with a street value of over $20,000.

Deputies assert they also located 31 Fentanyl patches, which could potentially contain a lethal dosage when not used as prescribed.

A small child was located in the home, was removed for their safety, and later transferred to the child’s other parent.

Darren Roy Hartwick, 36, of Mohave Valley, was arrested for felony possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse. MCSO has identified Hartwick as a prominent heroin dealer in the Mohave Valley area.

Luke Malachi Hartwick, 30, of Mohave Valley, was arrested for felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Steven James Hartwick, 41, of Mohave Valley, was arrested for possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies. Cory James Zschernig, 24, of Mohave Valley, was arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two active arrest warrants.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office