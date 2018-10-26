There’s more to candy corn than just throwing it

Love it or hate it, candy corn is and will most likely remain a staple of the Halloween candy dish, which seems odd because I’ve never met anyone who actually likes it.

As a child I refused to eat it, choosing instead to hurl it at my brothers who in turn would pick it up and hurl it back. But someone must like to eat it because according to the National Confectioners Association, 35 million pounds of it sells every year.

Created back in 1880, it used to be called chicken feed due to not only its resemblance to corn, but also to appeal to the agricultural roots of the country.

Candy corn is basically made from sugar, corn syrup, marshmallow cream and food dye. It used to be made by hand where stringers would take the final slurry mixture, heat it and then pour it into the shaped molds quickly making three passes to achieve the three separate colors, and they made it from top to bottom.

People have a preference as to how they eat their candy corn, too. Almost 50 percent eat the entire piece, 43 percent eat the white first, and only 10 percent eat the yellow first. No numbers were available on who eats the orange first.

But if candy corn is not your thing, you could get yourself a candy corn flavored bagel and top it with a marshmallow and chocolate chip spread.

Chances are I would hurl that at my brothers, too.