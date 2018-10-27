Community View | Voters of Mohave County

The voters of Mohave County have a decision to make in the upcoming general election that is critical in maintaining the integrity, professionalism, productivity and respect of the Superior Court.

In the primary election, there were three candidates, two of whom were highly regarded by members of the legal and judicial communities and considered eminently qualified to fill the position of Judge of the Superior Court, Division 6.

The third candidate was generally considered not to be, but inexplicably won the primary. He is now being opposed in the general election by Commissioner/Judge Pro Tempore Billy Sipe, who is running as a write-in candidate.

I recently retired after serving 31 years as a Superior Court Judge in Mohave County. I was a prosecuting attorney for eight years before that. I have never met Eric Gordon or had any professional contact with him. Whether that is necessarily a reflection of his lack of experience is not for me to say.

I know nothing about any alleged character flaws or reasons for his being terminated from two different legal positions other than what I have heard in the professional community.

On the other hand, I have had extensive professional contact with Billy Sipe for over 25 years. He appeared in my court as an attorney for more than 20 years on a regular basis and has been a colleague on the bench for just under 4 years.

I would like to think I was instrumental in encouraging him to seek the Commissioner/Judge Pro Tem position in the first place and that my recommendation was helpful in his securing the appointment to that position. As a Commissioner/Judge Pro Tem, Judge Sipe handled a criminal caseload virtually identical to mine, with the exception he got paid less to do so.

Billy Sipe’s reputation in the legal and judicial community is beyond reproach. He has earned the respect of the attorneys, judges, litigants, jurors, staff and other participants in the legal process. He is noted for his methodical, analytical and thorough approach to the decision-making process and his preparedness is considered legendary by those who have dealt with him.

There has never been any question about his sense of fairness and ability to consider both sides of an issue. His work ethic is remarkable and he has put in long hours doing a job where there is no such thing as being too prepared. In the close knit legal community of Mohave County, I have never heard even a suggestion that he was unfit due to personality or professional deficits from serving as a judge.

It is difficult for the average citizen to know who to vote for in a judicial election. Whether the recommendation of a judge with extensive experience on the bench and significant contact with and knowledge of the qualifications of a judicial candidate is something to be considered and must be weighed by a voter to whatever extent deemed appropriate.

I would respectfully suggest voters ask family, friends or neighbors who may have had any experience in the justice system what they know either about Billy Sipe or his opponent, or about my ability and right to be endorsing Billy Sipe.

The election of Billy Sipe as Judge of the Superior Court for Division 6 will maintain the excellence of the local bench I was proud and honored to be a part of for the last 30-plus years. The voters of Mohave County have the opportunity, and in fact, the duty to demand that the most qualified person be selected to fill this important position.

They may do so by writing in the name Billy Sipe as Judge of the Superior Court for Division 6 on the general ballot.