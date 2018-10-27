Economist: Vote ‘no’ on Prop. 413

KINGMAN – A former senior economist and senior budget analyst with the Arizona Joint Legislative Budget Committee says a “yes” vote on Proposition 413 in the Nov. 6 election “will stifle the economic development of the City of Kingman and may result in significant harm going forward.”

Prop. 413 is the Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act that would lower the sales and use tax rates by 1 percent. It also “requires that future increases in the sales and use tax rates be approved by the qualified electors of Kingman and permits the City Council to submit proposed sales and use tax rate increases to the qualified electors of Kingman for their approval or rejection.”

Jim Rounds, president of Rounds Consulting Group, a firm that specializes in economic development and tax policy research, wrote in a memorandum to Kingman’s Bright Future PAC that “the removal of the dedicated 1 (percent) sales and use tax to fund government infrastructure will be damaging to (Kingman’s) future.”

“This threw me about Kingman,” Rounds told The Daily Miner last week. “You’re done if you’re going to cause extra problems with infrastructure and budget. I’m shocked this is even being considered. I’m a fiscally conservative individual who has worked against government waste, but this is a bad idea.”

Rounds said it is imperative for Kingman to shore up its budget and infrastructure problems because when the economy hiccups, other cities that compete with Kingman for jobs and businesses are working “to enhance job creation and quality of life for residents.”

The economist said Lake Havasu City is talking about creating an environmental learning center, Flagstaff is tackling minimum wage and affordable housing issues, and Yuma is always benefitting because of the additional U.S. Department of Defense spending there.

“A common theme among rural cities like Kingman is the difficulty maintaining basic government foundations such as roads and public safety,” Rounds said. “When a community struggles with core issues like those, there’s no hope for economic development.”

The memorandum used two scenarios to show what could happen to Kingman should Prop. 413 pass and the 1 percent tax is rescinded and removes $3.1 million from the City’s pavement preservation fund and $3.1 million from the laundry list of needs on its capital improvements ledger every fiscal year.

If job growth is reduced to 1 percent over the next 15 years with the reduction to capital improvements and infrastructure falling into disrepair, which would make it difficult to attract businesses to Kingman, 1,163 new jobs would not be created to the tune of $55 million in wages and $4 million in tax revenue.

It could be worse. Job growth could be limited to 0.5 percent, which means 2,247 jobs not coming to Kingman, $106 million in wages not being spent in Kingman, and $7.8 million in lost revenue to the City.

These slowdowns in job growth are to show the damage that could happen to Kingman if its 1.5 percent current projection of job growth is not met.

When economists and businesses look to invest in communities, they seek answers to certain questions for proof it would be viable for them to put their money there.

“Do they have a responsible government that takes care of public safety and infrastructure?” Rounds said. “Are they working hard to get more business there? Is retail leaving?

“No community that struggles with basic foundations has a chance to excel.”