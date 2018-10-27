A fang-tastic night of Halloween events for families

KINGMAN – It’s the week of tricks and treats, so there’s plenty of spooky and non-spooky activities to do on the night of hallows eve and Halloween.

Not so Spooky Halloween Bash

The Mohave County Library Kingman branch is hosting its free “Not so Spooky Halloween Bash” where there will be “spook-tacular” stories read, goody bag decorating, treat parade and practicing trick or treating in a not so spooky environment. Costumes are optional but encouraged. The not-so-spooky Halloween bash is from 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3269 N. Burbank St. For more information, call 928-692-2665.

Spooktacular Maze

The Club for YOUth is having its Spooktacular Haunted Maze for two nights. It’s a night of fun and fright for the entire family with skill games and trick or treating. There is a suggested donation of $5 per family. The event is from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at 301 N. 1st St. For more information, call 928-718-0033.

MCSO Candy Crawl

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is endorsing its first “Candy Crawl” hosted by the Public Outreach Program. There will be onsite trick or treating, pumpkin ring toss, bean bag toss, soak the sheriff, a pumpkin patch photo backdrop, and voting on the best decorated sheriff’s office vehicle. The candy crawl is from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at 600 W. Beale St. For more information, call 928-753-0753.

KPD Pumpkin Patrol

Kingman Police Department Explorers Post 47 is gearing up for its 45th annual Pumpkin Patrol. The Pumpkin Patrol places several additional police department vehicles in the neighborhoods to interact with children and ensure safety for those participating in Halloween events. This added police presence and curtails a lot of the mischievous pranks and common crimes associated with Halloween.

The patrol vehicles will have a jack-o’-lantern attached to the light bar. Patrol vehicles will head out with candy at 6 p.m. Wednesday around various Kingman neighborhoods. For more information, call 928-753-2191.

Trick-or-Treat at Gardens Rehab & Care Center

The Gardens Rehab & Care Center (Lingenfelter Center) is having a trick or treat event for children. The event starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 3131 Western Ave. For more information call 928-718-0718.

Harvest Festival

Kingman Family Worship Center is hosting its annual Harvest Festival starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, 4087 N. Eagle Dr. For more information, call 928-757-2671.