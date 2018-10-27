KUSD school board candidates talk teacher retention, financial accountability

KINGMAN – During the #RedforEd movement in Arizona some of the issues educators brought up were teacher retention and recruitment. Candidates running for school board have added this to their list of concerns and financial accountability in the district.

Incumbent candidate Carole Young and candidate Jennifer Shumway have teacher retention, recruitment and salaries on their list of priorities.

Young said that every school year, classes start off with a shortage of teachers. She also added that new teachers recruited from out of state have certifications issues that don’t meet the Arizona standards.

Young said teachers in rural areas don’t get comparable wages to metropolitan areas and it’s difficult to retain teachers because of salary and classroom conditions.

“Parents send children without manners and expect teachers to do everything,” Young said. “It takes away from teachers educating children.”

Shumway said an environment that supports the teachers’ ability to have a voice in district-wide decision making needs to be created.

“We need to allocate more of the budget to teachers and para-educator salaries,” Shumway said. “Decreasing class sizes will also help with teacher retention, but is two-fold.”

Shumway also added she would like to see schools provide more money to fund classroom supplies, so teachers don’t have to purchase basic supplies such as glue, markers, and copy paper out of their own pockets.

Candidate Cliff Angle didn’t mention teacher retention, recruitment and salaries as one of his priorities but the Daily Miner did reach out to get his view on the subject.

Angle said yes money is important, but the community needs to be advertise as a place where people want to come.

“Retention isn’t always about the money,” he said. “People don’t quit jobs, people quit people.”

He said most of the time schools are glad to have a body in the classroom but don’t take time to nurture the relationship.

“Once we get them here, we need to do a better job of keeping them here,” Angle said.

When it comes to the subject of salary, Angle said that the pay is great if it can get there, but it will always be below average because Arizona funds education below average.

Financial accountability was a priority for Angle and Young. Young as a current board member said that she has made sure to look at the budget thoroughly and see where expenses can be cut.

Angle said it’d be nice to have someone on board to really look at school and district budgets to see where the money is going and prioritize where the money is going.

Shumway was contacted multiple times for her thoughts on financial accountability, but failed to answer before press time.