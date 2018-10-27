Last chances to learn about Council candidates

KINGMAN – The general election that will determine the makeup of Kingman’s City Council is Nov. 6, and the community is providing some last opportunities to meet the candidates and learn about why they want to sit on Council.



The Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors is hosting a candidate forum starting at 6:30 p.m. at 1923 Kino Ave. on Tuesday. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet with candidates.

Hampton Inn & Suites, 1791 Sycamore Ave., will hold a meet and greet followed by a dinner and question-and-answer session on Friday. The meet and greet starts at 4 p.m. and the dinner at 6 p.m. Candidates will then participate in a Q and A after dinner. So far, balloted-candidate Scott Holtry and write-in candidate Jeff Adams have confirmed they will be in attendance, but all other candidates are encouraged to participate.

The cost for dinner is $40 and all proceeds will go to KUSD elementary schools. The buffet dinner will be catered by The Garlic Clove.

The public is encouraged to attend even if they don’t wish to dine. Tickets can be purchased at the Hampton Inn & Suites in advance or at the door. However, seating is limited and purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.