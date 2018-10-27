Prep Football: Bulldogs put up a fight, but end season with a loss

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School football team knew it would be in for a dogfight Friday night against rival Kingman Academy.

When the dust settled, the Bulldogs were on the wrong end of a 28-0 setback at Southside Park.

“It was a game of big plays,” said Kingman head coach Cam Wierson. “That’s what happens when you’re in kind of defensive combat. Major plays are usually deciding factors.”

The Bulldogs (3-7, 0-5 3A West Region) could have had a crucial situation go in its favor late in the third quarter with the Tigers backed up against their goal line.

Instead, Academy shifted the momentum in its favor with a 95-yard touchdown to take a 21-0 lead.

“There are always four or five critical snaps in hindsight and it was obviously one of them,” Wierson said of the touchdown. “That hurt. That was pretty tough. That was a nail in the coffin deal.”

But there was a silver lining – Kingman’s defense made other plays to keep the game close early.

The Bulldogs only trailed 6-0 at halftime and 13-0 with 8:44 remaining in the third quarter.

Two big plays later and Kingman saw the game get out of reach.

“They had that 95-yard touchdown and we probably didn’t have 100 yards of offense – I doubt we did,” Wierson said. “And the fact that we didn’t have that and we were in that football game for the most part until late in the third quarter, that says a lot about your defense. We played well on defense, but we just couldn’t move the ball.”