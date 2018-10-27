Prep Football: Tigers find their roar in second half of 28-0 win

KINGMAN – It was a scenario that not many teams find their way out of, especially in a close game.

The Kingman Academy High School team faced an uphill battle from their own five-yard line, but quickly gained the upper hand with one play that sparked the Tigers to a 28-0 victory over Kingman High at Southside Park.

“That was a big moment,” said Academy head coach John Morgando. “To be trapped at the five – any mistake down there is points. So to overcome that is huge. And to score on that one play is amazing.”

It was even more impressive considering the Tigers (3-7, 2-3 3A West Region) were pushed back to their own goal line after a series of unsportsmanlike penalties that resulted in an assistant coach getting ejected.

The situation could have easily gave the Bulldogs momentum, but instead quarterback Charlie Anderson dropped back and hit Dallas Edwards in stride and he turned on the burners for a 95-yard touchdown with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.

“It was a good play call and we managed to execute,” Morgando said. “They’ve been getting pressure on us all night here and there – making it hard to throw. We finally had the time we needed, got it off quick and scored the touchdown.”

Academy wasn’t done yet though. The Tigers got the ball back with enough time in the third to score again as Anderson connected with Nate Perea for a 20-yard score with only one second remaining.

“I think that gave us more excitement,” senior Bryan Jones said of the assistant coach ejection. “Everyone was being loud and cheering for us. We got the momentum we needed and we scored two touchdowns in less than five minutes. It was great for us on Senior Night.”

While it was a night to honor the seniors, Anderson stole the show with 248 yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore’s favorite target was Edwards, as he finished with five receptions for 176 yards and two scores. Edwards’ first touchdown was a 36-yard catch with 8:44 left in the third to give Academy a 13-0 lead.

But while a pair of underclassmen filled up the stat sheet, it was still a special night for the athletes who played their final game at Southside Park.



“We played our hearts out, even these young guys,” senior Trevor Lowry said. “They knew it was our Senior Night and they played for us. They knew how much it meant to us and they knew it would be a big win.”

Lowry also played a role by scoring the opening touchdown of the game on a short scamper and finished the game with 88 yards on 12 carries. While getting the victory was important, it made it much more emotional.

“It’s bittersweet,” Lowry said. “We ended on a good note. And that’s going to make me miss football a whole lot more, but we got the win and that’s what matters.”