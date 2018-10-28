Licenses & Permits | Oct. 29, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 19:
Thomas Ledford: Golden Valley; power to garage.
Charles Pinto: 3123 Michael Drive, Lake Havasu City; drywall.
Rebath & 5 Day Kitchens: 10141 S. Gary Ave., Mohave Valley; two bathroom remodels.
Craig Britton: 7444 E. Morningside Drive, Kingman; 100 amp subpanel to garage.
W.R. Campbell: Kingman; electrical upgrade.
Fine Line Electric: 10048 S. Ranch Lane, Mohave Valley; remove and replace 125 amp electric panel.
JKJ Electric: 7849 Mallard St., Mohave Valley; power pole replacement, update 100 amp panel.
H&H Development: Chloride; county rehab project.
Lio Ramon: Golden Valley; adding electrical into wood-frame garage.
Ambient Edge: 3327 E. Cane Drive, Kingman; replace 3 ton package unit on roof.
Old Trails Mobile Home: Chloride; demolition.
Old Trails Mobile Home: 3565 E. John L. Ave., Kingman; demo lot 8.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 18:
Ambient Edge: 3350 Harrison St., Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.
Truelove Plumbing: 2017 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
Truelove Plumbing: 4015 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; gas; $63.
Ambient Edge: 1115 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.
Sergio Moore: 2167 Seneca St., Kingman; $25.
Michael and Stephanie Roundy: 311 S. Second St., Kingman; $25.
Mohave Shadez: 3146 Dafne Ave., Kingman; awnings; $110.
River Valley Awning: 4756 Steinke Drive, Kingman; awnings; $160.
Fripps Mohave Construction: 2331 Comanche Drive, Kingman; awnings; $322.
Angle Homes: 3295 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,690.
Cantrell Development:1992 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,894.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 26:
Bit of the West: 111 N. Second St., Kingman; clothing store.
Reliable Auto Center: 4770 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; auto repair shop.
Cornerstone Mission Project Storage: 1801 Broadway Ave., Kingman; storage units.
CHSSS: 2180 Kingman Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.
Blush & Brush Salon: 701 Stockton Hill Road K1, Kingman; beauty shop.
K9 Advantage: 3396 N. Bank St., Kingman; dog training service.
Bettering Everyone Everywhere: 2435 Harrod Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.
Stockton Hill Locksmith: 4914 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; locksmith.
The Human Bean: 2651 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; coffee shop.
Great Flow Plumbing: 3310 N. Central St., Kingman; contractor.
Elena’s Wood Shop: 3310 Clark St., Kingman; manufacturing.
Arizona Blind Spot: 6178 N. Lakeview Drive, Kingman; window shades.
Visionary Handyman Service: 3222 Leroy Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.
Rocha Construction: 12616 Crossdale Ave., Norwalk, California; construction.
