Painting being auctioned off for KHS athletic department

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School athletics department received various donations during the Graves U-Haul First Responders luncheon on Oct. 1. During the event someone donated a painting and now it’s being auctioned off in a silent auction at Gracie’s Vintage.

Leah Burkhart owner of Gracie’s Vintage, 209 N. 4th St., is holding a silent auction where all proceeds will go to the KHS athletics department. The auction is Nov. 1 – Nov. 23. The starting bid is $100 and anyone interested can go in to the shop during its business hours of Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. or Sunday from noon – 4 p.m.

The winner will be announced during Small Business Saturday at 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 via Facebook live.