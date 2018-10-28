Halloween Coloring Contest
Painting being auctioned off for KHS athletic department

The painting is being auctioned off at Gracie’s Vintage. The artist is William “Bill” Rabbit is known for his Cherokee Art. (Photo courtesy of Leah Burkhart)

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: October 28, 2018 7:26 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Kingman High School athletics department received various donations during the Graves U-Haul First Responders luncheon on Oct. 1. During the event someone donated a painting and now it’s being auctioned off in a silent auction at Gracie’s Vintage.

    Leah Burkhart owner of Gracie’s Vintage, 209 N. 4th St., is holding a silent auction where all proceeds will go to the KHS athletics department. The auction is Nov. 1 – Nov. 23. The starting bid is $100 and anyone interested can go in to the shop during its business hours of Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. or Sunday from noon – 4 p.m.

    The winner will be announced during Small Business Saturday at 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 via Facebook live.

