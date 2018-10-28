Halloween Coloring Contest
Red Sox beat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to win World Series title

Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox hit a home run in the fifth game in the World Series, which helped lead the Red Sox to a 5-1 victory over the Dodgers to take the World Series title. (By Keith Allison from Hanover, MD, USA (Mookie Betts) [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons)

  October 28, 2018 8:29 p.m.

    • LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series championship in 15 years, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 Sunday night behind David Price's pitching and Steve Pearce's power.

    Alex Cora became the first manager from Puerto Rico to guide a team to the title. He's just the fifth rookie skipper to do it overall.

    After posting a team-record 108 wins during the regular season and romping through the AL playoffs, the Red Sox finished off a one-sided Series

    Price threw three-hit ball into the eighth inning. Pearce hit two home runs, a night after his homer and three-run double spurred a late rally.

    Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez also connected as the Red Sox hit three homers off Clayton Kershaw.

    Los Angeles lost Game 7 of the World Series last year to Houston, also at Dodger Stadium by the same 5-1 score.

