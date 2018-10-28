Representation for suspect in Walmart suitcase incident withdraws

KINGMAN – Jeremiah Grant Peacey, charged in the alleged theft of a cash-filled suitcase at Walmart, is at odds with his legal representation.

Peacey, as of Friday, was being represented by Troy Anderson from the Law Offices of Shawn B. Hamp. However, his representation filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

“The reason for the withdrawal is due to a conflict between our office and Mr. Peacey, again the nature of which I cannot get into,” Anderson said telephonically. “But which I can assure the court makes further representation impossible.”

Anderson said that he believes that “we are leaving the file in a good place” and that subsequent attorneys will be able to effectively represent Peacey.

When asked by Judge Richard Weiss if he believed there was a “fractured relationship” between himself and his representation, Peacey agreed.

After going through Peacey’s financial situation, Judge Weiss found Peacey to be indigent and ordered replacement counsel to take his case.

A Valle Vista woman reported leaving a cash-filled suitcase, which she said contained about $170,000, at Walmart on June 5. She took the suitcase into the store with her and left it on the bottom of a shopping cart, not realizing she’d forgotten it until she returned home, according to police reports.

The woman told the Daily Miner she was carrying the money with her because she had just sold her Texas house and business and feared someone tried to break into her home to steal the money.

Mohave County grand jurors returned a felony indictment June 21 that included one count of felony theft, taking U.S. currency with a value of $4,000 or more.

Jeremiah Grant Peacey will be back in court for a pretrial conference at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 19