Arson suspected in Sunday’s fire on Ryan Avenue

KINGMAN – Firefighters from Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District were called to a fire in the 3500 block of Ryan Avenue at about 7 p.m. Sunday, and arrived to find a single-wide mobile home on Lum Avenue fully engulfed and threatening other property on both sides.

They initiated a defensive fire attack and were able to contain the fire to the original property.

NACFD fire investigator Mike Atchison was reportedly assaulted by a man at the scene who was trying to put the fire out with a garden hose. The man, Lee Eugene Houston III, was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies.

No injuries resulted from the fire, and estimated loss was $10,500. The home was unoccupied.

Atchison determined the fire was intentionally set by two suspects who were seen on nearby security cameras. He is asking anyone with information about the fire and arsonists to call 928-757-3151.

NACFD sent five engines, two water tenders, three battalion chiefs and a rehab unit to the scene. They were assisted by Kingman Fire Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and UniSource.

Information provided by Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District