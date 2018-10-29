Guest column | Vote with your conscience

I am terrified for my country. This election on Nov. 6 could easily mean the difference between freedom and socialism in my country. I love America, right now it’s the only truly free country in the world. Our Constitution was and is full of checks and balances to keep our nation free, every man, woman and child in our great nation.



Now there are people in America, powerful people, who want to take away that freedom. They want to enslave us. That’s what socialism is. Do you want our nation to be like Nazi Germany? Hitler was a socialist, and our grandfathers fought and died to destroy socialism and to free Germany and all the countries his armies enslaved.

Look at history. Is that what you want? To be told what to think, how to act, lawlessness, and gangs controlling our neighborhood riots? Food shortages and all our freedoms gone?

Our economy is in ruins and taxes are much higher than they should be. Our borders are gone.

Do you want our country to be like Venezuela; that’s a socialist country. No one is free there.

Vote your conscience and not your ideology. For as I sit writing this, you will be determining the fate of our nation.

Think about how you are better off right now. Are the stock markets better than they ever were? Is your take-home pay better? Are jobs more plentiful? Our economy is better than it has ever been.



Open our borders. Let everyone from Honduras and other Latin America countries pour into our country. Someone has to pay for them. Give them lodging, food, employment, and money. We will be taxed to death.

Is that what you want? Think about this real hard. While this is going on, what do you think our foreign enemies will be doing? They will plan to execute their plans for America, and Washington D.C. will totally control our lives.



I voted for freedom, both my dying wife and myself. Hospice is taking care of my wife and probably many of your family members who are dying.

Embrace socialism and that’s gone. Anarchy will reign supreme. Oh, it won’t happen?

It will take time as our country slowly dies in the machine of socialism. Open the borders, and soon the liberals and socialists will take over.



A friend of mine who fought for our freedom in World War II just died. Did he die for nothing?

It’s up to us, folks. Socialism with liberalism or freedom from tyranny and a healthy America.

I choose freedom for me and my family.