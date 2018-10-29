Herrero one of a few to take an antlerless elk in Unit 10 this year

For many who had drawn Unit 10 antlerless elk tags this year, it was a year when not many elk were taken. But for at least one Kingman resident, it didn’t take him long to find and fill his tag.

Joe Herrero is a longtime Kingman sportsman who enjoys hunting elk.

Several years ago Joe was fortunate enough to draw a muzzleloader Unit 9 bull elk tag and took a big bull that now hangs on the wall of his Kingman home.

Since that time Joe has been applying for antlerless elk tags.

“They eat a lot better than an old bull,” he said. This year Joe applied for and received one of the 725 tags for the early antlerless elk hunt in game management Unit 10.

A relative of Joe also received a tag, but unfortunately was not able to go on the hunt due to other commitments.

Knowing that I was going to be there with some friends from Tucson, I invited Herrero to camp with us. The week before the hunt started, Joe and I went up and set up the trailers we would be using on the hunt and Joe and I scouted the areas we were going to hunt.

Our scouting produced way fewer elk than I had ever seen before on this hunt. Of course, there had been three elk hunts before us that may have contributed to the lack of elk being seen. It all started with an archery hunt, followed by an early bull hunt that was followed by a juniors’ antlerless hunt.

The elk no doubt had been pursued for a long time, but according to Erin Butler, the elk numbers seem to be on an upward climb. Butler noted that the five-year average is showing that the elk herd is growing ever so slowly.

Butler reported that the elk population for the five-year period has averaged 3,350 animals. Last year there were an estimated 3,885 animals. Butler noted that these are just estimates based on surveys and are considered quite conservative.

When the season opened, Herrero was unexpectedly joined by his oldest son, Jimmy.

The father and son team went out and started looking for elk.

It was getting late in the afternoon when Jimmy spotted a big herd of elk moving off of a wooded bench about a mile from a stock tank.

A stalk was planned and it worked out perfectly, even though there were lots of eyes, ears and noses around. The Herreros estimated that there were at least 50 animals in the herd.

Joe and Jimmy slowly started working toward the feeding elk when they bumped into a yearling elk that was feeding away from the group. That elk moved off but didn’t sound an alarm to the rest of the herd.

That proved to be bad news for one of the adult cows in the group. Joe was able to get within 75 yards of the main group. He sat down, got a rest and made a perfect heart and lung shot on the cow.

Herrero brought the cow back to camp where it was skinned and quartered. The next day Herrero took the elk to a meat processing plant in Flagstaff.

He was told it was the largest cow that had been brought in.