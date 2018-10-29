Horoscopes | Oct. 30, 2018

Birthdays: Matthew Morrison, 40; Gavin Rossdale, 53; Harry Hamlin, 67; Henry Winkler, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Making a move that will help bring greater stability to your life is encouraged. Personal or physical changes will help you feel more confident and secure.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let an emotional situation turn into a costly mistake. Put your grievances aside, and consider workable solutions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Live up to your promises, and don’t leave anything unfinished. Get a grip emotionally, and plan to do your own thing.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An unexpected change may affect you emotionally, but it shouldn’t be allowed to consume you. If you stay calm and look over your options, you will come up with a workable solution.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider your choices, but when it comes to making a physical change, take a moment to evaluate your motives. Implement structure and detail before you proceed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t hesitate to ask someone you’ve helped in the past to pitch in or contribute to something that means a lot to you. So much can be accomplished if you are willing to accept help and input.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look and you will see through what someone is trying to do. Stand up for your rights, and refuse to let anyone bully you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let your mind wander and your intentions and plans for the future will become clear. What you learn by collaborating with someone unique will motivate you to make a change.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Divulging information that can be damaging to someone will make you look bad. Stick to the truth, and question anyone prone to exaggeration.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Change should be acknowledged and embraced. Share your thoughts and intentions, and let your feelings be known.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t feel you have to get involved in what others are doing if it isn’t your thing or you don’t want to spend the money. Do whatever is in your best interest.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Networking events will pay off. A personal change will come from something someone has or does.