Kingman woman dies, weapons offense investigated

1:56 PM Mon, Oct. 29th
  • Originally Published: October 29, 2018 12:37 p.m.

    • GOLDEN VALLEY – A 31-year-old Kingman woman was pronounced dead at Kingman Regional Medical Center after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in Golden Valley Saturday.

    Deputies went to a residence in the 1100 block of Concho Drive in reference to a weapons offense just prior to midnight, according a statement released by MCSO.

    Deputies reported locating Jessica Mae Orozco and had her taken to KRMC.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

