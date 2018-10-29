Kingman woman dies, weapons offense investigated

GOLDEN VALLEY – A 31-year-old Kingman woman was pronounced dead at Kingman Regional Medical Center after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in Golden Valley Saturday.

Deputies went to a residence in the 1100 block of Concho Drive in reference to a weapons offense just prior to midnight, according a statement released by MCSO.

Deputies reported locating Jessica Mae Orozco and had her taken to KRMC.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office