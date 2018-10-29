Man arrested for allegedly trying to strike firefighter

KINGMAN – Lee Eugene Houston III, 34, of Kingman, was arrested Sunday for felony assault on a firefighter and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a structure fire in the 3500 block of Lum Avenue and tried to keep the crowd a safe distance away when they were told about a man who allegedly attempted to hit a firefighter and refused to leave.

Deputies saw the man, later identified as Houston, standing on the fence line to the property with a water hose and yelling at firefighters.

Houston pushed deputies away as they tried to detain him, and was wrestled to the ground, continuing to resist the deputies. He was eventually restrained and denied hitting the firefighter.

He was booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office