Dollar General robbery, burglary suspects face additional charges

KINGMAN – Three men arrested in connection with a string of robberies and burglaries throughout the Kingman area are now facing charges in additional cases, adding to the long list of state-alleged felony activities.

Francis William Allison, Anthony Scott Axton and Preston Earl Milks have all been charged in numerous cases in Mohave County Superior Court. Most recently, the state alleges Allison and Axton participated in burglary in the 9000 block of North Commerce Drive on or about Sept. 30, 2017. Along with that count of felony burglary, the two men are charged with felony misconduct involving body armor.

Allison and Axton are also each facing six felony counts for the charge that they took part in an armed robbery in the 7000 block of E. Concho Drive around Jan. 1. Those counts include armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, and misconduct involving body armor.

Milks is now looking at additional charges as well. He has been indicted for an armed robbery in the 5000 block of West Highway 68 in Golden Valley on or about March 10. He faces armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault and misconduct involving body armor.

Milks and Allison have also been charged for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery near the 5000 block of West Highway 68 in Golden Valley around Feb. 4. They each have been charged with felony armed robbery.

Another charge claims that Axton, along with Milks and Allison, participated in the armed robbery of Dollar General at 4405 Stockton

Hill Road on April 12. Each are facing nine felony counts including two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping and one count of theft.

The state alleges Axton and Allison were involved in the July 1 armed robbery of Dollar General at 3665 Andy Devine Ave. Both are facing felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and misconduct involving body armor.

Both men have been charged with committing armed robbery at Byers Liquor on Oct. 3, 2017. Axton and Allison are facing five felony counts for their alleged involvement: armed robbery, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and misconduct involving body armor.

Axton and Allison have also been charged with burglary in the third degree and theft, both felonies, in regards to an alleged theft at True Value on Sept. 10, 2017.

All three men are being charged with burglary in the first degree and misconduct involving body armor, both felonies, in the Dec. 24, 2017 burglary of Dollar General at 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road.

Milks is also accused of committing armed robbery in the 100 block of East Tusayan Drive in Meadview around Jan. 1. He faces felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault and misconduct involving body armor.