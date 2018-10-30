Elks Soccer Shoot brings 55 youths together

KINGMAN – Elks’ commitment to youth shined bright Oct. 6 at Centennial Park.

It took just over one week for Kathy Taylor, past exalted ruler, to organize this event and, with help from trustee Jo-Ann Schoch, who called the Kingman Youth Soccer League toward the end of September, the Elks had 55 soccer players come to compete in the Elks Soccer Shoot.

Leading Knight John Lawson signed in boys and girls in four separate age groups: 8, 10, 12, and 14 year olds.

The winners were: Boys 8 – Eduardo Esparza, Girls 8 – Ella Bell, Boys 10 – Grant White, Girls 10 – Marcela Rivera, Boys 12 – Harley Thurber, Girls 12 – Ellie Divis, Boys 14 – Tyler Davison, and Girls 14 – Jo-Lee Schoch.

Elk volunteers set up the goals, refereed, coached, and kept score. Thanks go to Trustee Bob Taylor (and past ER), ER Bill Riehle, Lecturing Knight Dianne Riehle, Carolyn Lawson, Chaplin Errica Schoolmeester, Esquire Nate Schoolmeester, Holden Schoolmeester, Tiler Robert Paletsky, Chris Bond, and Jeff Schoch.

Four winners from Kingman’s competition – Ella Bell, Harley Thurber, Jo-Lee Schoch and Grant White – went to Sedona on Oct. 14 and competed again in the next round (sponsored by the Elks lodge there). The final stage will be Nov. 4 in Tempe, sponsored by the Elks in Tempe. Ray Stock, North District Soccer Shoot Chair, will oversee this competition.

Jo-Lee Schoch and Grant White each won first place in Sedona to advance.

Information provided by Sarah Pleth on behalf of Elks Lodge 468