Horoscopes | October 31st, 2018

Birthdays: Justin Chatwin, 36; Mike O’Malley, 52; Dermot Mulroney, 55; Brian Doyle-Murray, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Check your personal finances and talk to an expert about a purchase or investment. Don’t let a personal relationship ruin an opportunity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Once in a while you have to take a step back and enjoy what life has to offer. Look for the positives, not the negatives.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use common sense when dealing with others. Whether at home or work, listen to what others have to contribute.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be smart with your money and you’ll come out ahead. Take better care of your health through proper diet and exercise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you make promises, you’ll end up backtracking when you realize how much it will cost you emotionally, financially or physically. Take a step back and reconsider what’s possible.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take on whatever role is necessary to get what you want. Consider a move, picking up more skills or making sure you are current on the latest technology.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your emotions out of the workplace. Concentrate on your responsibilities if you want to get ahead.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay closer attention to the way you look and how you do things. If you are in sync with how you feel and what brings you joy, you will know exactly what to do to inspire yourself to press forward.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Times are changing, and opportunities are heading your way. An aggressive approach to raising your income will lead to new opportunities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at what it is that makes you happy and head in that direction. A serious conversation will lead to a better lifestyle.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stay away from pushy people, excess and overspending, and keep busy to avoid boredom. Common sense will help you when faced with temptation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t compare yourself to others. Use your skills to help get ahead by doing what’s right.