Letter | Prop 127 means massive negative impacts on public schools

My family is already doing our part to minimize our energy footprint. I recently had a new heating system installed that doesn’t use propane, and we’ve cut back considerably to become more energy efficient. Now, Prop 127 is threatening to increase my electricity bill by 40 percent, and I just got my bill down to $150 per month. If that happens, I would have no money to spend on recreational activities with my children. I don’t want my electricity bill to skyrocket, and I know other Arizonans don’t want that, either. That’s why we must all vote against Prop 127.

I have two teenage boys and it is very expensive to support them. Cutting back any further on our energy consumption would affect their quality of life considerably. Frequent power outages would force us to live in complete darkness. That’s no way to live and we can’t let that happen. Low-income families would suffer badly, and they would have to go without electricity or other essential items.



Our public schools would also be in danger of suffering a massive impact because of Prop 127. My boys are in public school here and the schools are already impacted by funding shortages. Parents are forced to cover the shortfall by paying extra for classroom supplies so that teachers are equipped for the lessons. Eventually, kids won’t want to go to school anymore, and parents won’t be able to afford to send them. The graduation rates would plummet and so would the hope for our future generations.



I am against anything that could become a permanent change to our state constitution. Nothing should be without recourse. My vote matters, so that is why I vote in every election. And my vote is “no” on Prop 127.

Misty Mall

Golden Valley resident