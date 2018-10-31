The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
9:00 PM Wed, Oct. 31st
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Gila River tribe gets OK to develop water quality standards

(Photo capture of Google Maps)

(Photo capture of Google Maps)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 31, 2018 7:21 p.m.

    • SACATON, Arizona (AP) – The Gila River Indian Community has received federal approval to develop its own water quality standards.

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the decision Tuesday.

    The tribe will develop standards that are at least as stringent as those used by the federal government. The standards are subject to EPA approval.

    The tribe’s authority is similar to that of states under the federal Clean Water Act.

    Mike Stoker is the EPA’s administrator for the Pacific Southwest region. He says the tribe will be able to protect water on its reservation, including parts of the Gila and Santa Cruz rivers.

    More like this story