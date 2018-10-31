Horoscopes | Nov. 1, 2018

Birthdays: Toni Collette, 46; Jenny McCarthy, 46; Anthony Kiedis, 56; Lyle Lovett, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spend time getting things done, not complaining about what others are doing. A passionate approach to whoever you help or whatever you pursue will be what impresses others the most.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you don’t like something, it’s up to you to act. Anger solves little, but making a decision and putting an end to what isn’t working will make a difference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make some adjustments at home that will add to your convenience. Update your qualifications, image or attitude to reflect greater professionalism as well as compassion and cooperation.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stick close to home, and don’t take a risk that could lead to the loss of a friend, money or a deal that could leave you in jeopardy. Playing it safe will ease stress and ensure better days ahead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for a better way to solve an issue that is likely to pass as tempers wane. Choose peace and love.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The changes you make should be thought out and executed with precision and detail. Acting in haste or due to emotional duress will lead to a bigger problem.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you let someone bully you into doing something, it won’t turn out well. However, if you offer what you know you can accomplish without jeopardizing your name or position, you’ll succeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A little extra attention to detail will spark a creative idea that will give you a competitive edge. A personal change will have a lasting impression.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Live within your means. For the best results, save aggressively and live modestly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Offering a donation in order to impress someone will be costly. Be who you are, not who someone else wants you to be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Strive for equality and understanding first and see what happens. Use your intelligence and you’ll come up with innovative ways to move forward personally and professionally.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Trust and believe in what you can do, and you will achieve what you set out to do. Think big but live within your means.