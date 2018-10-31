KRMC volunteers purchase state-of-the-art equipment

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center Therapy Services has installed a new Solo-Step overhead track and harness system at its rehabilitation center, a piece of equipment purchased with funds raised by KRMC Volunteer Services.

According to a KRMC press release, the state-of-the-art equipment installed at the rehabilitation center at 1740 Sycamore Ave. protects patients from falling during physical therapy.

Patients wear a harness that is attached to the overhead system during physical therapy. The equipment offers support for going from sitting to standing, walking therapy, balance training and climbing stairs.

“We are extremely grateful to KRMC volunteers for purchasing this important equipment,” Dr. Chris Bowers, KRMC Therapy Services Clinical coordinator, said. “Without the fear of falling, patients feel more confident in performing physical therapy exercises that can restore their movement and function.”

KRMC volunteers number about 150 and assist patients and visitors. They run the Gift Boutique and run fundraisers for purchasing equipment such as the track and harness system, in addition to providing scholarships to students pursuing careers in health care.

The past year saw KRMC Volunteer Services purchase more than $50,000 worth of equipment including a specialized wheelchair, a portable bladder scanner for the emergency department, portable electrocardiogram machines and blanket-warming cabinets.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center