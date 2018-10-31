Letter | Education should present all points of view

Thank you for your article entitled, “Evolution remains public school standard” in the Oct.23 edition of The Daily Miner. The issue being discussed was whether or not to allow the standards crafted by Hillsdale College to be used in the public schools. I am not acquainted with the Hillsdale College standards, so I cannot comment on them.

One of the main purposes of education is to teach students to think and use their brains for creative, uplifting and useful ideas and products. The debate between the two points of view, evolution and intelligent design, should be couched in the light of the fact that BOTH of them are theories. Neither one can be “proven” scientifically. Each of them has a set of propositions that describe just how everything that exists came into being.

Presenting the propositions of each of these theories to students, scaled to age groups appropriately, would seem to be in line with good educational goals. Each perspective has a number of propositions that a student should be able to study and examine, to learn the basic principles of each theory.

Since both theories are just that, theories, a person cannot be dogmatic about which approach is the right one, but understanding what each theory teaches has a tendency to make a person want to evaluate which one makes the most sense of the data presented by the theory. This encourages thinking and evaluation information, which is one of the goals of education.

These observations seem to suggest that both theories have value and need to be examined by students during their educational progress.

Gavin L. Douglas

Golden Valley resident