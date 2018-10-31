Mohave Arms Collectors commemorate ending of ‘Great War’

KINGMAN – Keith Gilbert could lecture for hours on the design and production of his 1903 Springfield rifle that was used in World War I, or the “Great War” as it was called prior to the second world war.

It was a shoulder weapon with five-shot bolt action and .30-06 caliber and could fire 10 to 15 rounds a minute. It had a maximum firing range of 5,500 yards, effective up to about 1,000 yards.

U.S. Army infantrymen carried the rifle into battle for the first seven decades of the 20th century.

But Gilbert had to share “Show and Tell” time with about 25 other members of Mohave Arms Collectors who attended the Oct. 25 meeting dedicated to the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I.

It’s Armistice Day, better known as Veterans Day, celebrated on Nov. 11 in memory of the signing of the armistice by the Western allies and Germany on Nov. 11, 1918, in Compiegne, France. It came on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

“All the guns fell silent on the Western front,” Gilbert said.

The armistice initially expired after 36 days. A formal peace agreement was reached when the Treaty of Versailles was signed the next year.

Gilbert, one of the founders and former vice president of Mohave Arms Collectors, said members brought about 50 weapons to show at the October meeting, along with all the “accoutrements” such as canteens, bayonets and World War I parade helmets.

He brought seven weapons to the meeting at the Seven Mile Range Clubhouse, including two French rifles and a Russian rifle made by Remington.

“In all honesty, the most popular model was the 1917 Enfield,” the gun collector said. “That gun was started by the British in 1913. They needed to come up with a better rifle than they had in the field.”

The United States didn’t have a quarter of the rifles needed to go to war, yet we were sending millions of troops overseas to help the British and French, Gilbert noted.

That’s when Winchester and Remington started cranking out a .30-06 caliber “American Enfield” from the 1914 pattern that was already “tooled up” and in production with the British cartridge, he said.

Bill Nancarrow, who took over as vice president of Mohave Arms Collectors about two months ago, said the club selects a theme for each month’s meeting, but it’s not set in stone.

One month might be for Colt or Remington, but if you have a Harrington & Richardson or some other interesting gun, you’re welcome to bring it, he said.

“Every time I go there, I’m just amazed at what some of these gentlemen have,” Nancarrow said. “One guy has a prototype of the Mauser used by the Germans and he also has a bayonet worth more than the rifle. It was only made for officers.”

The bayonet is about 2 feet long, and when attached to a rifle, it can be as tall as a person, so you’ve got to be careful. Nancarrow remembers one meeting where a bayonet touched the ceiling fan.

“The thoughts of it bring horrible pictures of what you can do to each other,” he said.

Not many people know about weapons used in World War I. They were primitive with “oddball” calibers, Nancarrow said.

“You take one of those rifles up against a rifle today, an AR-15 .223, you could have 20 guys with a Mauser and one guy with an AR and he’s going to walk home.”

It was mostly trench warfare, whereas World War II was fought from street to street and city to city, Nancarrow said. There were stories about both sides digging tunnels under the trenches of their enemy, packing it with a couple tons of explosives as they backfilled and detonating it.

“It would rain and be all muddy. You had poison gas, chemical warfare. I think flamethrowers were widely used in World War I,” he said.

The last surviving World War I veteran from the United States was Frank Buckles, who died in 2011 at age 110.

The theme for the November meeting of the Mohave Arms Collectors is World War II. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month at the Seven Mile Range clubhouse, 3275 Oatman Road. Many of the members will show up early to sit around and “chit-chat,” Nancarrow said.

“We haven’t seen each other in a while. It’s just a way to visit and say ‘hello’ over coffee and donuts,” he said.

To learn more about Mohave Arms Collectors, visit the Mohave Sportsman Club website at www.mohavesportsmanclub.com and go to “Events.”