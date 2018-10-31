UniSource reminds customers to report, how to detect gas leaks

TUCSON – As the air becomes chillier and Arizona residents use more natural gas to heat their homes and businesses, UniSource Energy Services is reminding customers how to detect and respond to a natural gas leak.

If residents smell a sulfur-like odor similar to rotten eggs or hear a hissing or roaring sound, it could be a gas leak. Also dirt blowing from the ground, unusual bubbling from a water source like a puddle, pond, creek or river, and dead or dying vegetation.

Even those whose homes lack natural gas service should be aware of these signs at all times because a gas line could be buried under a nearby street or alleyway.

Safety tips residents should follow in case of a gas leak include: don’t use a phone, smoke, flip electrical switches or strike a match.

If you smell gas indoors, quickly check to see if a pilot light has gone out or if a burner valve is partially turned on. If you cannot quickly find the source of gas, leave the house immediately.

From a safe location, call 911 and UniSource at 1-877-837-4968. If you smell gas outdoors, do not smoke or start your vehicle. Move away from the area and call 911 and UniSource from a safe place.

For more natural gas safety tips, visit uesaz.com/gas-safety.

Information provided by UniSource Energy Services