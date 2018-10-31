Woman disabled in crash survives 6 days before rescue

WICKENBURG – Arizona Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday a 53-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle along U.S. 60 near milepost 117 on Oct. 12 and wasn’t rescued until Oct. 18. The vehicle traveled through a right-of-way fence and dropped 50 feet landing in a mesquite tree where it remained suspended above the ground.

There are no apparent witnesses to the crash, and it would be six days before the woman was discovered by authorities.

An Arizona Department of Transportation maintenance crew and rancher were trying to corral a cow along U.S. 60 on Oct. 18 when they noticed a break in the fence near the roadway.

When they stood by the damaged fence, they observed a mangled vehicle lodged in a mesquite tree about 50 feet down from the roadway. ADOT notified the DPS, and a trooper was sent to the scene.

Trooper Caleb Hiegel, ADOT road maintenance crew member Zack Moralez, and rancher Dave Moralez searched the car and didn’t find anyone.

Instead they found human tracks leading toward the Hassayampa River bed. Hiegel and Zack Moralez followed the tracks for 500 yards and discovered a severely dehydrated woman with serious injuries. They treated the woman and called for a medical helicopter.

The woman told Hiegel she lost control of her vehicle six days earlier and remained inside of the vehicle for several days before climbing out. Once she climbed out, she walked toward the railroad tracks in the area with the hope of being discovered. She never made it because of her weakened physical state.

The woman was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital.

“The diligence of the ADOT crew and teamwork of everyone involved is exemplary and to be commended. Due to their outstanding efforts, this woman’s life was saved,” said Colonel Frank Milstead, AZDPS director.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety