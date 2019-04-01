OFFERS
3 Sumatran tiger cubs explore jungle habitat in Sydney zoo

In this photo released by the Taronga Zoo Sydney, three Sumatran tiger cubs born at the Taronga Zoo in their habitat, Monday, March 25, 2019, in Sydney, Australia. Taronga Zoo manager Mandy Everett said the cubs were born on Jan. 17 to first-time mother Kartika. The female cubs were named Mawar, or Rose in Indonesian, and Tengah Malam, which means Midnight. The male’s name is Pemanah, or Archer. (Rick Stevens/Taronga Zoo Sydney)

In this photo released by the Taronga Zoo Sydney, three Sumatran tiger cubs born at the Taronga Zoo in their habitat, Monday, March 25, 2019, in Sydney, Australia. Taronga Zoo manager Mandy Everett said the cubs were born on Jan. 17 to first-time mother Kartika. The female cubs were named Mawar, or Rose in Indonesian, and Tengah Malam, which means Midnight. The male’s name is Pemanah, or Archer. (Rick Stevens/Taronga Zoo Sydney)

Originally Published: April 1, 2019 7:22 p.m.

Post by tarongazoo.

Taronga Zoo Sydney by tarongazoo

SYDNEY – Three boisterous 10-week-old rare Sumatran tiger cubs have play-wrestled and explored their jungle habitat in their first public appearance at a Sydney zoo.

Taronga Zoo manager Mandy Everett said Friday the cubs were born on Jan. 17 to first-time mother Kartika.

The female cubs were named Mawar, or Rose in Indonesian, and Tengah Malam, which means Midnight. The male's name is Pemanah, or Archer.

Everett says Sumatran tigers are the most critically endangered tiger subspecies and are under increasing pressure as their jungle habitat shrinks.

She says the Taronga cubs will likely grow up to become part of breeding programs in other zoos around the world.

