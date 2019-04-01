Dedicated volunteers sustain Hunter Education programs

Arizona Game and Fish Department offers many programs to the public each year, and a lot of them are staffed by dedicated volunteers. Without volunteers, there would be far fewer programs.

Arizona Hunter Education is in my opinion, the backbone of the department’s volunteer staffed programs.

There is hundreds of classes offered state wide and thousands of sportsmen, young and old alike are taught to be safe, responsible and lawful outdoorsmen men and women.

In Mohave County, there are several teams of volunteers who annually teach hunters who not only reside in this state, but come from all over to take classes.

Last weekend, 27 men and women, who ranged in ages 17 to 67, came to the Mohave Sportsman Club’s 7 Mile Hill Range. Their purpose was to take an advanced class in hunter education that would result in them obtaining a permanent bonus point that will assist them in drawing big game tags in the future.

These sportsmen came from all over America to take this class. Several were from Wisconsin and Alabama. Others were from California, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and even New York.

Each of these sportsmen and sportswomen had taken and passed hunter education in their home states. That is a requirement in order to take this advanced class.

But these out of state sportsmen, who obviously spent a lot of money and invested a lot of time to get here, were only able to take the class due to the efforts of a lot of your friends and family.

These volunteers, who freely give up time their family to assist these fellow sportsmen, do it because they are dedicated.

Hunter Education instructors are not paid 1 cent for their time and talents. The AZGFD receives money from the federal government based upon the number of hours volunteered, but the volunteers themselves do not receive compensation.

As a 20-plus year chief instructor of these fine volunteers, I am proud to work with them on the classes we teach. An example of just how dedicated these men and women are is Page McDonald. Page has been an instructor for over 15 years.

Just over two weeks ago, McDonald had surgery to remove part of her lung that was cancerous. McDonald was there on Saturday, hooked up to an oxygen machine and doing her part to help fellow sportsmen she had never met before. McDonald even spent time Friday afternoon cleaning up the classroom we use.

Other instructors who gave up their Saturday include John Schmidt, who I think has been to every supplemental class I have ever been involved in.

Cristi McReynolds came out and helped set up the class on Friday. It usually takes about three hours to get the room we teach in cleaned up, classroom materials passed out to where each person will sit, and projectors and TVs set up.

Jay Chan, who had just got back from a fishing trip in Mexico and hadn’t even unpacked his bags, came out for a few hours to assist on the outside of the classroom program that is taught.

Jamaica Smith has been a hunter education instructor for a couple of years. Besides being a volunteer instructor, Smith is also a licensed master falconer. She brings in different raptors to class for the people to see. Smith had her daughter, Deborah, with her to assist with the two raptors she brought to this class. Jamaica gives a great presentation on the dangers of lead poisoning to these magnificent creatures.

And don’t forget the two citizen volunteers who come out to oversee and assist where they could on this one-day program. These are not hunter education instructors. They are citizens who are interested in the program and may indeed become full-time instructors in the future.

The hunter education program in Kingman is short-staffed, and Kingman residents George Robledo and Gary Martin came out to assist. Robledo and Martin assisted instructors Schmidt and Page McDonald on the outside programs they were doing. Department regulations require at least two people at each station, and if we don’t have enough staff, we are allowed to use citizen volunteers.

This class, like most of the ones we do, was a lot of hard work, but yet a lot of fun. We get to meet other sportsmen from all over America and share stories about how things are done in their states. It is a learning experience for all of us.

If you would like to be part of the Kingman team, give me a call at 928-303-9481 or email me at info@arizonawildlifeoutfitters.com, and I’ll give you information on how to become a certified volunteer. You can also come out and watch a class as a citizen volunteer.