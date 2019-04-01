Did you accidentally donate a family treasure?

KINGMAN – It happens all the time. Thrift shops, especially big ones such as the Salvation Army or Goodwill, find money hidden in old books, forgotten pockets and purses. But money is not the main accidental donation people make.

“It’s mostly personal belongings,” said Troy Palmer, Service Center Director at the Salvation Army Kingman, 1200 E. Andy Devine Ave. “I just found this guy’s baptism certificate,” he added pointing toward his office. “It belongs to a friend of a friend, who currently lives in La Paz. Can you believe it?”

In terms of money, the most Palmer ever found was $300 sometime in 2011. But employee Joyce Shaffer, who joined the Salvation Army back in 1995 in New York and managed to “somehow end up in Kingman,” remembers another story.

One day, there was a couple from Las Vegas who came to donate a bunch of things. They must have dropped $80 in cash while leaving, and an 8-year-old boy found it and brought it to the store manager. The Salvation Army reported the cash found with the police, but the identity of the couple was never established. The cash was given to the honest little finder.

“Finding money is not that frequent,” said Mike Suchowierski from Mohave County Arc, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities, which runs the thrift shop at 2050 Airway Ave.

They get a lot of personal belongings: letters, documents, passports, photos signed by old Hollywood celebrities.



“Children inherit their parents’ stuff and they just want to get rid of it, so they donate it all,” Suchowierski said. “One time, a woman accidentally donated her daughter’s favorite childhood blanket. We got it back for her.”

Smaller thrift and vintage shops also make interesting discoveries from time to time.

Leah Burkhart of Gracie’s Vintage, 209 N. Fourth St., recalls a lady who had been hesitating when getting rid of her collection of vinyl records. She finally admitted she used to hide money in vinyl album covers and doesn’t remember which ones. Leah hasn’t found any yet.

It’s wise to be careful and spend some time looking for lost treasures and precious family memorabilia before getting rid of parents’ and grandparents’ belongings.