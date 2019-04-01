OFFERS
Fair Association has a year to prove itself

Tim Woods and his employees work hard every day on the Fairgrounds. The great Mohave County Fair is only five months away. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Tim Woods and his employees work hard every day on the Fairgrounds. The great Mohave County Fair is only five months away. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 1, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – On a second attempt, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors agreed to enter into a new lease with the Mohave County Fair Association. However, the lease is only for one year. The fairgrounds manager says it is enough time to demonstrate he is doing a good job.

Two weeks after Supervisor Buster Johnson, Lake Havasu City, expressed his concern with the proposed 10-year long lease, Supervisor Gary Watson, Kingman, and Ron Gould, Lake Havasu City and Mohave Valley, suggested a one-year lease, which was agreed upon unanimously during the regular board meeting Monday, April 1.

Watson assured the board that he is ready for a discussion in the future, but the Mohave County Fair is only five months away, and the new association board really did not have a chance to demonstrate their abilities.

Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods is happy with the decision.

“This is going to be easy,” he said. “All the hard work is done, all the cleaning and the fixing. Meeting the county’s expectation shouldn’t be a problem at all.”

Curiously, Johnson delayed another fairgrounds-related item, a request for a work truck, which was not expected to cause any controversy. However, Johnson and Gould questioned the suggested price of the truck, advising to check with Kelley Blue Book.

The fairgrounds will probably get the truck, but will have to wait a little longer. Johnson promised to bring up the issue during the next meeting.

