Finalists selected in Mohave Community College president search
KINGMAN – The search for the next Mohave Community College president is one step closer to being finished.
The Mohave Community College Board of Governors has selected four finalists in the nationwide search for the next college president.
The candidates being considered for the position of Mohave Community College president are Songie Adebiyi, Krista Johns, Stacy Steve Klippenstein and Gregory S. Rogers.
Adebiyi currently serves as the vice president for student development at South Suburban College in Illinois.
Johns is the current Guided Pathways regional coordinator for the Bay Area, reporting to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office.
Klippenstein is the current president of Mile Community College in Miles City, Montana, and Rogers is the current director of academic analytics and institutional effectiveness at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.
These finalists will be visiting the MCC campuses and communities April 24-25. Details about times and locations for meetings with college employees, students and community members will be released soon.
The search for a new president began when Dr. Michael Kearns announced his retirement last year after leading the college for 11 years. His last day as president was in January. He was expected to remain in Kingman for a short while before moving to Phoenix to be closer to his children.
Diana Stithem is currently serving as interim president as the search for a permanent replacement comes to a close. She will assist with the transition and was not a candidate for the position of college president.
After on-site interviews, the final decision will be made in May, and they would be scheduled to arrive on campus in June. The new president’s first day on the job will be July 1.
More information about the MCC president search, including the selection process timeline, can be found online at www.mohave.edu/mcc-president-search.
