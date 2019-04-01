Fire on Baker Drive destroys garage, estimated loss at $2,300

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to a structure fire in the 4300 block of Baker Drive Sunday morning around 9 a.m.

The first alarm assignment was dispatched to two engine companies, one water tender, one chief officer and one fire investigator.

Upon arrival, crews found a fully engulfed garage and the remains of a single-family residence that had been involved in previous fires.

Crews gained control and extinguished the blaze that had engulfed the structure.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the estimated property loss was less than $2,300.



Kingman Fire Department also provided on engine and chief officer. Mohave County Sheriff, American Medical Response, American Red Cross and Unisource also responded to the call.

Information provided by Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District