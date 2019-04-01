OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, April 01
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fire on Baker Drive destroys garage, estimated loss at $2,300

Upon arrival, crews found a fully engulfed garage on Baker Drive Sunday and the remains of a single-family residence that had been involved in previous fires. (NACFD photo)

Upon arrival, crews found a fully engulfed garage on Baker Drive Sunday and the remains of a single-family residence that had been involved in previous fires. (NACFD photo)

Originally Published: April 1, 2019 12:10 p.m.

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to a structure fire in the 4300 block of Baker Drive Sunday morning around 9 a.m.

The first alarm assignment was dispatched to two engine companies, one water tender, one chief officer and one fire investigator.

Upon arrival, crews found a fully engulfed garage and the remains of a single-family residence that had been involved in previous fires.

Crews gained control and extinguished the blaze that had engulfed the structure.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the estimated property loss was less than $2,300.

Kingman Fire Department also provided on engine and chief officer. Mohave County Sheriff, American Medical Response, American Red Cross and Unisource also responded to the call.

Information provided by Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona Street fire on New Year’s Day estimated at $63,000 loss
Lark lane mobile home destroyed in fire, no injuries
Fire on Casey Lane causes property loss, no injuries
Illegal burning destroys Butler home
Photo: Nick of Time

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
03
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*