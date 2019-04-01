Guatemala: 2nd child dead in US custody had flu, infection
The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator said Monday that the report is still open and has not been finalized.
The office previously reported in a Dec. 27 statement that the boy tested positive for the flu based on swabs of the lungs and nasal passage, but that “determining an accurate cause of death requires further evaluation.”
Gomez and his 47-year-old father, Agustin Gomez, fled the poverty of their home village of Yalambojoch and crossed in the United States on Dec. 18 at El Paso, Texas. They were detained the same day.
The father has said that the boy was in good health when they were taken into custody. But days later he had flu symptoms and was brought to a hospital, where he died.
Gomez was the second Guatemalan migrant child to die in U.S. custody in December.
An autopsy released Friday on the other child, 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin, found that her death Dec. 8 was also due to bacterial infection.
That report found bacteria in her lungs, liver, spleen and adrenal glands and said she suffered a rapid, progressive infection that led to multiple organ failure.
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Search for missing Lake Havasu boater continues 6 months after deadly crash
- Obituary
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: The stagecoach was robbed and then ‘vanished into nowhere’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
03
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
03
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
05
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*