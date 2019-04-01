Horoscopes | April 2, 2019

Birthdays: Michael Fassbender, 42; Christopher Meloni, 58; Emmylou Harris, 72; Linda Hunt, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Overdoing it will lead to exhaustion or injury. Verify what you hear before you decide to spend money or make a vocational move.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Personal change will have a positive effect on someone you love, not to mention help you out when it comes to attitude, business and getting things done. A passionate approach to life will be better than channeling your energy into anxiety and excess.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t get snowed into something that will do you more harm than good. Living in moderation and following your own path will prove to be beneficial.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do your own thing and enjoy. Focus on personal improvements, love and ensuring that important relationships are heading in positive directions.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your heart may be in the right place, but your reputation will suffer if you are too accommodating. Only agree to what’s doable, and make changes that are necessary.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Simplify your life by sticking to the people you can trust and the prospects that are worthwhile. Learn as you go, and base each move you make on logistics.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take positive action when it comes to your relationships with others and choosing friends who have as much to offer as you do. Be honest but not too revealing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get out and participate in events and activities that are conducive to connecting with people who can help you get ahead. Mix business with pleasure, and you’ll enjoy sharing your success with someone you love.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your personal thoughts and information to yourself in order to avoid someone taking advantage of you. Stick close to home, and keep your loyalty where it belongs.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Old friends and lovers will have an impact on your day if you reach out. Don’t hesitate to engage in something that encourages you to revisit an old dream.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen carefully and pursue your goals on your own. Leave no stone unturned, and stick to a plan that is realistic.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may feel like sharing your opinion, but don’t make someone angry in the process. Offer help, understanding and compassion.