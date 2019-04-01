It’s three in a row for the father/son team in the Kingman Bass Club

In an unprecedented chain of events, the father-son team of Ray and Donnie Scroggins has put together three straight wins in the 2019 Kingman Bass Club fishing circuit.

After winning the KBC’s first two tournaments of the year, the father-son team participated in the club’s third tournament of the year, a two-day event at Alamo Lake.

There were 10 teams in the event, and for the Scroggins team, the first day of the tournament proved to be the best day of tournament bass fishing they ever had.

Donnie and his father, Ray, have been fishing together as a team for many years. And while they had not fished Alamo Lake this year, they went down a day early to pre-fish and see if they could establish a pattern.

Alamo Lake has filled up this year due to the above average precipitation the watershed received.

Some are saying the lake rose 27 feet. This means a lot of nutrients came into the lake. The lake though has a lot of suspended sediment, which meant the water wasn’t clear and there was floating debris all over.

But those conditions didn’t seem to be an issue for the Scroggins team. “We figured out with the water color that green pumpkin with black flake would be the color to use,” Donnie said. On the practice day, they caught several bass over 5 pounds and quite a few fish.

They also figured out that there was an early and late bite. Once the day started warming up and there was no wind, the bite just seemed to shut off.

DAY 1 – Best Ever!

When the tournament began, the Scroggins team felt confident that they had the pattern figured out.

Right off the bat, Donnie got a 5 pound bass. Then a few minutes later, another 5 pound bass was in the boat, and Ray brought in a 3 pound 8 ounce bass in.

At the team’s second location, Donnie put yet another 5 pound bass in the boat, while Ray had another bass that was over two pounds. By 9 a.m., the team had amassed five bass that collectively weighed over 20 pounds!

On any lake in Arizona, a 20 pound sack of bass will most likely get you a check for your efforts.

But the Scroggins team wasn’t done. The tournament ended at 3 p.m. so they had lots of time to fish.

As the day went on, more and more fish were caught, with most of them being in the 12-13 inch range. “We caught a lot of fish,” Donnie said.

It was 2:30 p.m. and the team had just a few more minutes before they had to go in. It was Ray who got another big bite.

When he brought the lunker in, it was yet another 5 pound bass. The team culled the smaller fish they had in the livewell.

When they arrived at the check in, they couldn’t believe how many big bass they had caught.

The official weight of the five fish they brought to the scales included four 5 pound bass and one 3 pound 8 ounce fish.

Officially, their one day weight was 23 pounds 8 ounces. That was the best weight the Scroggins have ever had in a one-day tournament.

The nearest team to them was Roger Miller and his grandson, Brent Mason, whose five fish-bag weighed 13.47 pounds.

The third-place team was Chris Morris and Anthony Tatzel, who weighed in at 12.62 pounds.

Thing looked good for the Scroggins team, but there was still another day of fishing.

DAY 2 – The wheels fall off

One of the interesting facts about fishing at Alamo Lake is how sometimes things change.

On Day 2, the Scroggins team felt good as they left the launch ramp to fish. The day would be short, and the tournament would ended 1:30 p.m.

“I thought that we just needed to bring five fish to the scales and we would win it,” Donnie said. But that turned out to be easier said than done. At the first stop Ray hooked a big fish.

“It looked like it was a 5-pounder,” Donnie said. But that bass got off before they could get it into the boat. There was no wind and the bite just seemed to go away. Nothing seemed to work. Donnie switched over to throwing a small crankbait and finally had two keepers in the boat. But would that be enough? they wondered.

Finally, just before it was time to go in, Ray hooked a keeper bass. They had just three bass in the livewell that collectively weighed just over three pounds.

At the weigh-in, they soon found out that other teams had done well, even on the windless day.

Morris and Tatzel had a big bag of fish, including the tournament’s big fish that weighed 6.42 pounds. Their five fish weighed 13.87 pounds and gave them a two day total of 26.49 pounds.

In third place came Greg Parker and Eric Wolsey. They brought in a bag that weighed over 10 pounds that gave them a two-day total of 19.57 pounds.

Everyone held their breath as the Scroggins’ three fish were put on the scale.

Their two-day total was 26.80 pounds, giving them the win by a narrow margin!

Ray and Donnie couldn’t believe what had happened. They had won the third straight KBC tournament.

Donnie noted that in the tournament there were eight bass that weighed 5 pounds or better that were caught by tournament anglers.

The club’s next tournament will be a one-day event held on the Parker Strip. That tournament will be Sunday, April 14.

The pretournament meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 10 at Kingman Honda, 3800 Stockton Hill Road. All anglers are invited to attend and fish the event.