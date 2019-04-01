Lake Havasu’s Body Beach burns

A brush fire burned nearly 80 acres of shoreline from Body Beach to Contact Point along Lake Havasu on Sunday, closing traffic on State Route 95 for five hours and threatening county facilities before it was extinguished.

The fire, which came a year to the day after another fire displaced homeless residents at Body Beach, remained along the river in saltcedar built up by the recent rains and got near enough to the county’s water safety center at Contact Point that the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office evacuated the building and its equipment and the Bureau of Land Management moved its equipment from the area.

In the end, no injuries were reported and no property was reported damaged, according to Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy.

The cause of this fire wasn’t clear as of Sunday night. The incident is under investigation by the Bureau of Land Management after receiving information from Lake Havasu City Police.

The fire, which was sparked in the morning near Body Beach, had burned about 60 acres by noon, spurred on by high winds that caused the fire to jump and spread. Wind speeds reached up to 25 mph on Sunday afternoon according to the National Weather Service. In addition to main blazes near Contact Point and Body Beach, wind also spread fires to behind the water safety center and the cove north of the newly-built boat launch at Havasu Riviera.

Officials closed the highway around 10:30 a.m. between South Acoma Boulevard and Mulberry Avenue and reopened it around 3:30 p.m.

In addition to Lake Havasu Fire, crews from Desert Hills and Buckskin were called in to assist before BLM, Bureau of Reclamation and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management crews took charge on the stretch of state and federal land. San Bernardino County Fire used its fire boat to protect the area near Contact Point.

BLM and state hand crews will remain on the scene for the next few days.

Throughout the afternoon, onlookers lined up along Lake Havasu Avenue and Jamaica Boulevard, and near the Aquatic Center, to watch the fire.