McSally has health care initiatives to take to Capitol Hill

KINGMAN – Health care has been an ongoing issue in the country. U.S. Senator Martha McSally, R-Arizona, has been planning initiatives for people with pre-existing conditions to have access to affordable health care.

“Everywhere I go I meet people who today don’t have access to affordable health insurance,” she said.

Many of the people she meets are small business owners, people going back to school, people who are in between jobs, family caretakers, and many of them have pre-existing conditions.

“There’s so many people that are still falling through the cracks right now that have pre-existing conditions, but don’t have access to affordable health insurance,” McSally said.

Her commitment is to make sure there is a system that allows people to have choice and get health care that’s affordable to them and their families, and get to choose coverage with pre-existing conditions.

One of the initiatives she has been working on is called association health plans. An association health plan allows small businesses, self-employed workers, to come together by geography or industry to get health care coverage as if they were a single employer.

McSally said in Southern Arizona, 14 different chambers of commerce have come together and worked with United Healthcare to offer 17 different health insurance plans for commerce members and their families.

“This is a really big deal because these are small businesses that are two people up to 49 people that really couldn’t compete to provide health insurance before and now they have an option,” she said.

McSally is working with legislation to codify association health plans because it’s an option for those that don’t have access to affordable health care, and have the chance to get lower premiums and deductibles.

Another initiative she is working on is bringing down the cost of prescription drugs. Many of the people she has met have had some sort of chronic condition or life-threatening conditions and can’t afford their prescriptions.

“We need to figure out how to bring down the cost of prescription drugs so people can afford their medication in order to save their lives and have a quality life,” she said.