Mohave County Fairground and Expo giving away five sets of tickets for unlimited rides
Enter to Win
The Mohave County Fairground and Expo is giving away five sets of two tickets for unlimited rides during the 2019 Home and Garden Show.
Follow the link below to fill in your entry form.https://kdminer.secondstreetapp.com/Home-and-Garden-Ticket-Giveaway-2019/
• Entries accepted from 8am on April 1st until 5pm on April 15.
• Tickets are good for one day only.
Employees of the Kingman Daily Miner and the Mohave County Fairgrounds are not eligible to enter. Tickets must be picked up in person from the Kingman Daily Miner offices at 3015 Stockton Hill Road by end of day on April 17, 2019.
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Search for missing Lake Havasu boater continues 6 months after deadly crash
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
03
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
03
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
05
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*