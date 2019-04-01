Mohave County Fairground and Expo giving away five sets of tickets for unlimited rides

The Mohave County Fairground and Expo is giving away five sets of two tickets for unlimited rides during the 2019 Home and Garden Show.

Follow the link below to fill in your entry form.

• Entries accepted from 8am on April 1st until 5pm on April 15.

• Tickets are good for one day only.

Employees of the Kingman Daily Miner and the Mohave County Fairgrounds are not eligible to enter. Tickets must be picked up in person from the Kingman Daily Miner offices at 3015 Stockton Hill Road by end of day on April 17, 2019.