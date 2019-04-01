Rants and Raves | April 2, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

KPD promotes Zerr, Freed to higher ranking positions: Very happy to hear about these promotions within the KPD. We are fortunate to have such quality individuals in our community.

Budget constraints: City of Kingman now down 11 police officers due to budget constraints and inability to retain. Our City has made budget cuts and is still coming up short for public safety and road conditions. Council members Nelson and Watkins are silent.

Mass New Zealand shooting kills 50: What a truly insensitive remark to make. If Trump needs that much defending, then maybe this person knows something is amiss. But there are no limits for those with bad taste and no common sense.



Dollar stores in Kingman story: Only Dollar Tree where everything’s a dollar is a dollar store. 99-Cents-Only is second with fresh, but ripe, fruits and vegetables. Family Dollar and Dollar General are convenience stores located for those who cannot often shop at supermarkets.



Event in Tucson reveals what it’s like to Walk a Mile in a refugee’s shoes: Child Protective Services separates children from parents when they break laws that endanger those children. It is no different when a parent puts a child in harms way coming into the U.S., over a dangerous route, breaking U.S. laws.

Seniors and pot use: Good item on the seniors and pot use. It still has a ways to go, but what a good alternative to excessive use of opiates. Safer and less expensive as well.