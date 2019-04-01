Today’s the day for giving: It’s Arizona Gives Day
KINGMAN – Arizona Gives Day, a 24-hour online donation campaign, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 3. More than 170 nonprofits in Mohave County registered for the initiative, including Mohave County Arc, CLUB for YOUth, and Keepers of the Wild.
Arizona Gives Day is a perfect time to support them or Mohave County Arc. It is an annual, statewide day of giving that invites Arizonans to support their favorite causes or find charities that match their personal beliefs and interests. Last year, CLUB for YOUth raised about $1,000.
Hosted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum, Arizona Gives Day 2018 raised more than $3.2 million for nonprofit organizations statewide, and more than $13.4 million since its inception.
You find the complete list of agencies and causes at www.azgives.org, and donations can be submitted online during the 24-hour window Tuesday, April 2.
For more information, visit www.arizonanonprofits.org.
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Search for missing Lake Havasu boater continues 6 months after deadly crash
- Obituary
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: The stagecoach was robbed and then ‘vanished into nowhere’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
03
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
03
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
05
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*