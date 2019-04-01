OFFERS
Today’s the day for giving: It’s Arizona Gives Day

Kingman’s CLUB for YOUth is hopeful for donations when Arizona Gives Day takes place Tuesday, April 2. (Daily Miner file photo)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: April 1, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Arizona Gives Day, a 24-hour online donation campaign, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 3. More than 170 nonprofits in Mohave County registered for the initiative, including Mohave County Arc, CLUB for YOUth, and Keepers of the Wild.

Arizona Gives Day is a perfect time to support them or Mohave County Arc. It is an annual, statewide day of giving that invites Arizonans to support their favorite causes or find charities that match their personal beliefs and interests. Last year, CLUB for YOUth raised about $1,000.

Hosted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum, Arizona Gives Day 2018 raised more than $3.2 million for nonprofit organizations statewide, and more than $13.4 million since its inception.

You find the complete list of agencies and causes at www.azgives.org, and donations can be submitted online during the 24-hour window Tuesday, April 2.

For more information, visit www.arizonanonprofits.org.

