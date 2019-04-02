Dead body in northern Arizona being investigated as homicide
Originally Published: April 2, 2019 4:36 p.m.
BLUE RIDGE, Ariz. — Coconino County Sheriff's officials say a woman's remains were found at Bly Pit in the Blue Ridge area and the case is being investigated as a homicide.
They say investigators responded to the scene Saturday afternoon and located the body of a female.
Authorities say the body has undergone some decomposition and carried no identification.
Sheriff's detectives and the county Medical Examiner's Office are working to identify the woman.
